India-UK discuss West Asia; Starmer backs Gaza plan

Mumbai

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday said he discussed the situation in West Asia with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and welcomed the first steps of the peace plan in Gaza. He called the agreement a “moment of relief” for hostages, civilians, and families affected by two years of intense suffering. Starmer praised the diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, the United States, and others in achieving this initial milestone, emphasizing that the agreement must now be fully implemented along with the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid.

He added that both leaders spoke about the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, stability in the Indo-Pacific, and cooperation in climate, energy, and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Highlighting the growing India-UK partnership, Starmer said the two countries work closely in forums like the Commonwealth and G20 and that India should have its rightful place on the UN Security Council.

On defence cooperation, Starmer noted Exercise Konkan 2025, with the UK Carrier Strike Group training alongside the Indian Navy, reflecting the strength of bilateral security ties. PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to promoting peace and resolving conflicts, including Gaza, through dialogue and diplomacy. Both leaders stressed that the India-UK partnership plays a key role in maintaining global stability, fostering economic growth, and addressing critical international issues.

Meanwhile, Qatar confirmed that the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, including hostage releases and aid entry, has been agreed upon by all parties involved.