SC postpones RG Kar rape-murder case hearing

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed its hearing on the suo-motu case concerning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, now scheduled for November. In January, a Kolkata trial court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment until death for the crime, which sparked nationwide outrage and extended protests in West Bengal.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma adjourned the matter due to ongoing hearings in a part-heard case. Senior advocate Karuna Nandy, representing the Association of Junior and Senior Doctors, highlighted that doctors involved in peaceful protests were being called for police questioning and requested an early hearing.

The court continues to monitor related issues, including regularizing the unauthorized absence of doctors. After the incident on August 9 last year, when the doctor’s body was found in a hospital seminar room, the case was transferred from Kolkata police to the CBI. A National Task Force was also formed to recommend measures ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals, noting that state laws already provide sufficient protection under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.