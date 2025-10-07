Cheating case: EOW grills Shilpa Shetty for five hours

Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was questioned by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for about four and a half hours in connection with an alleged cheating case involving over Rs 60 crore. The case also involves her husband, Raj Kundra, though their exact roles remain unclear. Statements from five people, including Kundra, have already been recorded.

The complaint, filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, alleges that between 2015 and 2023, Shilpa and Raj sought funds under the pretext of expanding their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, which promoted lifestyle products and ran an online platform. Kothari claimed he transferred over Rs 60 crore in 2015 as an “investment,” but the couple allegedly used the money for personal expenses instead of business purposes.

Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer, Prashant Patil, denied the allegations, stating that the actor and her husband will present their side of the story before the investigating authorities. The matter remains under active investigation.