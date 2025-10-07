Tuesday, October 7, 2025
2 years of war: Israeli strikes continue in Gaza amid Trump plan talks

On the two-year anniversary of Hamas’ attack, Israeli strikes continue across Gaza even as indirect talks on Trump’s peace plan unfold in Egypt.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH

On the anniversary of the Hamas attack that triggered a two-year war, Israeli tanks, jets, and naval forces targeted parts of Gaza, leaving Palestinians without respite. The escalation comes as Hamas and Israel began indirect discussions in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, focusing on sensitive issues like Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and Hamas’ disarmament.

Residents reported ongoing airstrikes and shelling, with no ceasefire in place. The indirect talks on U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan are viewed as the most promising effort yet to end the conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives and caused widespread devastation in Gaza.

The conflict originally erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacks on Israel killed 1,200 people, triggering retaliatory military operations. Israeli authorities continue to push for the return of hostages, while negotiations confront deep-rooted challenges, including disarmament and territorial withdrawal, highlighting the complexity of achieving lasting peace in the region.

Militant Groups Issue Statement on War Anniversary

Residents in Khan Younis in southern Gaza and Gaza City in the north reported heavy bombardment from Israeli tanks, planes, and naval forces early Tuesday. Israeli forces targeted multiple districts from air, sea, and ground, while Gaza militants fired rockets across the border, triggering air raid sirens at Netiv Haasara. The Israeli military confirmed continued operations against gunmen inside the enclave.

On the anniversary of the Hamas attack, an umbrella of Palestinian factions—including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and smaller militant groups—issued a statement asserting that “resistance by all means is the sole and only way to confront the Zionist enemy.” The statement, released under the banner of “Factions of the Palestinian Resistance”, emphasized that the Palestinians’ weapons are legitimate and will be passed down through generations until the liberation of their land and sacred sites.

Indian Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also weighed in on the grim anniversary, posting on X, “It’s been two years since the terrorist attack on Israel, and the brutal assault on Gaza that followed. A day to bow our heads in prayer and remembrance for all the lives lost, the destruction of homes and hope. And a fervent wish that the horror ends — very soon.”

2 Years of War in Gaza: Key Facts

Casualties

  • 67,160 Palestinians killed (UN OHCHR, July 2025)

  • 46% women and children

  • 170,000 seriously injured

  • Estimated undercount; actual deaths may be 40% higher

Destruction

  • 60% of buildings damaged/destroyed (OSU satellite analysis, Oct 2025)

  • 74% buildings destroyed in Gaza City

  • Debris: 41.9 million metric tonnes (83% rise since Jan 2024)

Displacement

  • ~400,000 Palestinians forced to flee Gaza City in last month

  • Temporary returns during ceasefire (Jan–Mar 2025): 1 million

Health System Impact

  • Only 14 of 36 hospitals functioning, mostly partially

  • Gaza City hospitals form “backbone” of health care

Hunger and Famine

2,610 killed trying to access humanitarian aid

460 deaths from malnutrition/food shortages

Over 500,000 people trapped in famine conditions (IPC, Aug 2025)

