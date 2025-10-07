Centre allots Type-VII bungalow to Kejriwal: AAP

New Delhi

After a long delay, the Centre has officially allotted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal a Type-VII bungalow in Delhi. The former Delhi Chief Minister will now reside at 95, Lodhi Estate, a decision made following a strong rebuke to the Centre by the Delhi High Court for delaying the allotment.

“Kejriwal has finally been allotted an official bungalow by the Centre after the High Court intervened. As the convener of a national party, he was fully entitled to such accommodation,” AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda told.

Earlier, Kejriwal had been living at 6, Flag Staff Road in Civil Lines during his tenure as Chief Minister. After resigning, he moved into a government bungalow previously assigned to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal. The allotment issue had become a political flashpoint, with the BJP labelling the Civil Lines residence a “Sheesh Mahal” and promising their leader would not stay there.

The Civil Lines bungalow has also been under scrutiny. In 2022, the Delhi government’s vigilance department, following directions from Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, launched an inquiry into alleged “irregularities and cost escalation” during its renovation by the PWD. Currently, the CBI is investigating a complaint filed in December 2024 by Vijender Gupta, the then Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, regarding the same matter.

With the new allotment, Kejriwal now has an official residence befitting his status as a national party leader, ending months of uncertainty and political controversy surrounding his accommodation in the national capital.