Delhi battered by rain; IMD warns, flights disrupted

New Delhi

Delhi experienced heavy rain and strong winds on Tuesday, affecting daily life and flight operations. The downpour, while bringing relief from the lingering heat, caused waterlogging, traffic congestion, and disrupted flights at Delhi Airport. Intermittent showers began early morning, paused briefly in the afternoon, and resumed with dark clouds and gusty winds across central and south Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted the rain and issued yellow and orange alerts, warning of moderate showers, lightning, and wind gusts reaching 30-50 kmph. The IMD attributed the weather to a western disturbance affecting Northwest India, adding that scattered to widespread rainfall was expected on October 7.

Delhi Airport authorities advised passengers to check with airlines for updated flight information and recommended using the Delhi Metro to avoid road delays. Airport teams are working to manage operations efficiently despite the adverse conditions.

The IMD also noted that the southwest monsoon is gradually withdrawing from remaining areas of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and some parts of Maharashtra over the next 3-4 days. The rainfall provided temporary respite from heat, but residents were urged to stay cautious due to slippery roads and waterlogged areas.

This sudden change in weather highlighted the impact of western disturbances on the region and served as a reminder for people to remain alert during unpredictable seasonal shifts.