Bihar 2025: NDA seeks reelection on Nitish’s governance

Patna

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is aiming for another term in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, emphasizing ‘sushasan’ (good governance) and various welfare initiatives. In contrast, the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and other opposition parties, seeks to unseat the ruling coalition.

The Election Commission has announced a two-phase polling schedule: November 6 and 11 for voting, with counting on November 14. Political analysts note that Nitish Kumar remains a key asset for the NDA, being the longest-serving Chief Minister in Bihar. His governance has been bolstered by welfare schemes like 125 units of free electricity for households, potable water supply in rural areas, and promises of one crore new jobs over the next five years.

Strengths: Nitish Kumar’s experience and focus on good governance, popular welfare initiatives such as financial aid to women and social security enhancements, organized party cadres, and recent infrastructure launches by PM Modi strengthen the NDA’s position.

Weaknesses: Two decades in power have reduced the novelty of Kumar’s leadership. Anti-incumbency sentiments and BJP’s image as an upper-caste-dominated party could pose challenges.

Opportunities: The BJP can capitalize on Nitish Kumar’s gradual decline and the absence of strong second-tier leadership in JD(U) to expand its influence.

Threats: The induction of turncoats may weaken party cohesion. Strict adherence to ‘Hindutva’ risks alienating Muslim communities, including the Pasmandas, a vote bank Nitish Kumar had previously cultivated despite BJP ties.

With these dynamics at play, the NDA faces both advantages and challenges as it seeks to retain power in Bihar, relying heavily on Nitish Kumar’s legacy and governance record.