Tuesday, October 7, 2025
HomeIndiaBihar 2025: NDA seeks reelection on Nitish’s governance
India

Bihar 2025: NDA seeks reelection on Nitish’s governance

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
26

Patna

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is aiming for another term in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, emphasizing ‘sushasan’ (good governance) and various welfare initiatives. In contrast, the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and other opposition parties, seeks to unseat the ruling coalition.

The Election Commission has announced a two-phase polling schedule: November 6 and 11 for voting, with counting on November 14. Political analysts note that Nitish Kumar remains a key asset for the NDA, being the longest-serving Chief Minister in Bihar. His governance has been bolstered by welfare schemes like 125 units of free electricity for households, potable water supply in rural areas, and promises of one crore new jobs over the next five years.

Strengths: Nitish Kumar’s experience and focus on good governance, popular welfare initiatives such as financial aid to women and social security enhancements, organized party cadres, and recent infrastructure launches by PM Modi strengthen the NDA’s position.

Weaknesses: Two decades in power have reduced the novelty of Kumar’s leadership. Anti-incumbency sentiments and BJP’s image as an upper-caste-dominated party could pose challenges.

Opportunities: The BJP can capitalize on Nitish Kumar’s gradual decline and the absence of strong second-tier leadership in JD(U) to expand its influence.

Threats: The induction of turncoats may weaken party cohesion. Strict adherence to ‘Hindutva’ risks alienating Muslim communities, including the Pasmandas, a vote bank Nitish Kumar had previously cultivated despite BJP ties.

With these dynamics at play, the NDA faces both advantages and challenges as it seeks to retain power in Bihar, relying heavily on Nitish Kumar’s legacy and governance record.

Previous article
Delhi battered by rain; IMD warns, flights disrupted
Next article
Air India crash probe clean: Min
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.