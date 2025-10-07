Tuesday, October 7, 2025
HomeIndiaAir India crash probe clean: Min
India

Air India crash probe clean: Min

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
19

New Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday claimed that the investigation into the Air India crash on June 12, which claimed 260 lives, is completely transparent. Responding to concerns regarding the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe, he said there is no manipulation or wrongdoing involved. “It is a very clean and thorough process conducted as per the rules,” Naidu said, urging everyone to wait for the final AAIB report to understand the exact cause of the tragic incident.

Previous article
Bihar 2025: NDA seeks reelection on Nitish’s governance
Next article
‘Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize if stops China’s invasion’
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.