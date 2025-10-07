Air India crash probe clean: Min

New Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday claimed that the investigation into the Air India crash on June 12, which claimed 260 lives, is completely transparent. Responding to concerns regarding the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe, he said there is no manipulation or wrongdoing involved. “It is a very clean and thorough process conducted as per the rules,” Naidu said, urging everyone to wait for the final AAIB report to understand the exact cause of the tragic incident.