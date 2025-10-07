Tuesday, October 7, 2025
‘Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize if stops China’s invasion’

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said Trump can win Nobel Peace Prize if he convinces Chinese President Xi Jinping to renounce the use of force against Taiwan

TAIPEI

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has said that U.S. President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize if he convinces Chinese President Xi Jinping to renounce the use of force against Taiwan. Speaking on the conservative Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, Lai emphasized Taiwan’s reliance on the United States as its most significant international supporter, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties. He cited Trump’s previous claim that Xi assured him China would not invade Taiwan during his presidency.

He said that any meeting with Trump would include advice to closely observe Xi’s military actions, pointing out China’s growing exercises in the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea, and South China Sea. Shortly after the interview transcript was released, Taiwan’s defense ministry reported 23 Chinese military aircraft and drones conducting joint patrols near the island alongside warships.

Lai warned that annexing Taiwan would enhance China’s international strength, potentially undermining U.S. interests and the rules-based international order. He urged continued U.S. support for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

On defense, Lai reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to national security, aiming to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2030. Rejecting Beijing’s sovereignty claims, he emphasized that only Taiwan’s people can decide the island’s future, while criticizing China’s repeated rebuffs of dialogue and labeling him a separatist.

Box: Hope for Trump support

“We hope to continue receiving President Trump’s support. Should President Trump persuade Xi Jinping to permanently abandon any military aggression against Taiwan, President Trump would undoubtedly be a Nobel Peace Prize laureate,” Lai said.

