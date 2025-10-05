Tourist Recklessness at Ayyanakere Sparks Safety Concerns

Chikkamagaluru

Ayyanakere, Karnataka’s second-largest lake and a renowned tourist attraction in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, is drawing hundreds of visitors daily during the Dasara holidays. While the lake’s scenic beauty, nestled amidst seven hills, captivates travelers, reckless activities are raising alarms about safety at this popular destination.

Many tourists are engaging in dangerous stunts, such as jumping into the lake from a viewing tower without considering its depth, posing serious risks to their lives. A tragic incident on Friday, October 3, underscored these dangers when a young boy drowned while swimming in the lake. Despite this loss, some visitors, including youths, and children, continue to behave irresponsibly, diving and frolicking in the water without caution.

Local concerns are mounting that the lake, meant to be a serene spot for enjoying nature’s splendor, is turning into a hazardous zone due to tourists’ negligence. Authorities and residents alike hope that stricter oversight and awareness can prevent Ayyanakere from becoming a site of recurring tragedies.