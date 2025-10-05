Sunday, October 5, 2025
HomeStateTourist Recklessness at Ayyanakere Sparks Safety Concerns
State

Tourist Recklessness at Ayyanakere Sparks Safety Concerns

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
36

Chikkamagaluru

Ayyanakere, Karnataka’s second-largest lake and a renowned tourist attraction in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, is drawing hundreds of visitors daily during the Dasara holidays. While the lake’s scenic beauty, nestled amidst seven hills, captivates travelers, reckless activities are raising alarms about safety at this popular destination.

Many tourists are engaging in dangerous stunts, such as jumping into the lake from a viewing tower without considering its depth, posing serious risks to their lives. A tragic incident on Friday, October 3, underscored these dangers when a young boy drowned while swimming in the lake. Despite this loss, some visitors, including youths, and children, continue to behave irresponsibly, diving and frolicking in the water without caution.

Local concerns are mounting that the lake, meant to be a serene spot for enjoying nature’s splendor, is turning into a hazardous zone due to tourists’ negligence. Authorities and residents alike hope that stricter oversight and awareness can prevent Ayyanakere from becoming a site of recurring tragedies.

Previous article
ASI Features Amritesvara Temple as a Jewel of Hoysala Architecture
Next article
Foundation Stone Laid for New BJP Udupi District Office
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.