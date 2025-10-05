Sunday, October 5, 2025
HomeStateFoundation Stone Laid for New BJP Udupi District Office
State

Foundation Stone Laid for New BJP Udupi District Office

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
36

Udupi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a foundation stone laying ceremony for its new Udupi district office near Gundibail-Kalsanka Road.The event was led by BJP National Organization General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, who performed the traditional “Bhoomi Pooja” and laid the foundation stone.

The ceremony saw several party leaders and workers present. The occasion featured group photographs of attendees and a speech by B.L. Santhosh.

Local MP Kota ShrinivasPoojari shared images and details of the event on social media platform X, noting the establishment of the new office as a development for the party in the region.

Previous article
Tourist Recklessness at Ayyanakere Sparks Safety Concerns
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.