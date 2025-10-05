Foundation Stone Laid for New BJP Udupi District Office

Udupi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a foundation stone laying ceremony for its new Udupi district office near Gundibail-Kalsanka Road.The event was led by BJP National Organization General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, who performed the traditional “Bhoomi Pooja” and laid the foundation stone.

The ceremony saw several party leaders and workers present. The occasion featured group photographs of attendees and a speech by B.L. Santhosh.

Local MP Kota ShrinivasPoojari shared images and details of the event on social media platform X, noting the establishment of the new office as a development for the party in the region.