Man Who Was Coughing Blood Recovers, Returns to Work in Bagalkote

Udupi

A week after being rescued while coughing blood on a roadside in Brahmavar’s Naloor village, a young man named Manjunath has now recovered and been discharged from the district hospital. He has since left for Bagalkote, where he was previously employed on Sunday.

According to reports, Manjunath had returned to his native place in Naloor after suffering a sudden bout of blood vomiting. Fearing the worst and receiving no response from his family members, he had been living by the roadside in distress.

Health officer Manasa (CHO) and social worker Vishu Shetty of Ambalpady came to his aid upon learning of his condition. They immediately arranged for his admission to the Udupi District Hospital, where he received timely medical attention.

After a week of treatment, Manjunath made a full recovery. Following his discharge, Vishu Shetty had planned to shift him to a rehabilitation centre to ensure continued care. However, Manjunath expressed his desire to return to Bagalkote, saying he was healthy enough to resume his hotel job there.

Moved by his determination, Vishu Shetty provided him with bus fare and some money for travel expenses, helping him return safely to his workplace.

Expressing his gratitude, Manjunath thanked CHO Manasa and Vishu Shetty for saving his life and giving him “a new lease of life” through their timely intervention.

Local residents have appreciated the humanitarian gesture of both the health officer and the social worker, whose efforts once again underscored the importance of empathy and prompt community response in times of crisis.