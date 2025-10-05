Cases Filed Against Three in Madikeri Dasara Vandalism; Police Hunt for Others

Madikeri

Police in Madikeri have registered cases against three individuals for causing a disturbance and damaging property worth ₹2 lakh during the prize distribution event at the Dasara cultural stage. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend additional suspects involved in the incident.

The chaos erupted at the Dasara cultural platform when dissatisfied participants stormed the stage, shouting “Fraud… Fraud” in protest over the prize decisions. They vandalized podiums, LED screens, sound systems, and lights, while also throwing gold and silver prizes from the stage and damaging 150 chairs.

The accused—Pavan Kumar K.R., Vinod Kariyappa, and Suhas Shetty—face charges under Sections 292, 324(5), and 189(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for public nuisance, mischief, and related offenses.

District police officials have stated that legal action will be taken against all those identified as participants in the brawl, which disrupted the event at Gandhi Maidan.

The incident, occurring amid heightened tensions over tableau judgments, has drawn attention to security measures at cultural festivities.