Heavy Rains Cause Deadly Landslides in Darjeeling Killing At Least 20

Darjeeling

At least 20 people, including children, died and many others were injured after heavy rain triggered massive landslides across the Darjeeling and Mirik hills in West Bengal on Sunday. Homes were swept away, roads were cut off, and hundreds of tourists were stranded, officials said.

According to reports from the NDRF and district administration, deaths were reported from Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon, Nagrakata, and near Mirik Lake. The worst-hit area was Mirik, where 11 people died and several were rescued. Seven more were killed in Darjeeling subdivision as rescue teams continued to search through the debris.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha called the situation “alarming,” while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said more than 300 mm of rainfall fell within 12 hours, causing widespread destruction. She will visit north Bengal today and announced compensation and government jobs for victims’ families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow and said the central government was monitoring the situation and ready to help.

Landslides disrupted movement on key routes, including Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, and damaged several bridges. Thousands of tourists visiting for Durga Puja festivities remain stuck as communication lines were snapped.

Rescue operations have been slowed by continuous rain and unstable slopes. Temporary relief camps have been set up for displaced families, and authorities urged tourists to stay calm as arrangements for evacuation are underway.

The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Darjeeling and Kalimpong till October 6, warning of more landslides and floods.

Over 60 dead in Nepal rain disaster; India Offers Aid

Kathmandu

At least 63 people have died in Nepal and parts of India after heavy rains triggered landslides and floods since Friday. Nepal’s eastern Illam district was hit hardest, with 37 deaths. Roads are blocked, and rescue workers are trekking to remote areas. Rivers in Kathmandu have overflowed, flooding settlements. Flights and travel were disrupted during the Dashain festival. Nepal’s PM urged caution and announced public holidays. India’s PM Narendra Modi offered full support, calling the loss of lives distressing. Ten people also died in Darjeeling due to flash floods. Experts warn climate change is worsening such disasters across the region.