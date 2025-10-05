Majestic Jumbos Bid Emotional Adieu to Mysuru

Shyam Sundar Vattam

Mysuru

It was an emotional Sunday morning in Mysuru as 14 elephants that took part in the famous Mysuru Dasara 2025 festival were given a grand farewell. After two months of training, celebrations, and devotion, the gentle giants were ready to return to their forest homes.

Led by the majestic Abhimanyu—who carried the golden howdah during the grand Jamboo Savari—the first group of elephants had arrived on August 4, with the second group joining on August 26. Together, they lived inside the palace grounds, where they were trained and cared for by their mahouts and forest officials.

On the final morning, all 14 elephants stood in a neat line, each decorated with flower garlands. A special farewell puja was performed by the palace priest. Each elephant was offered coconuts, bananas, and holy water, while Vedic mantras filled the air. The atmosphere was both spiritual and deeply emotional.

The mahouts and kavadis, who took care of the elephants throughout their stay, were seen packing ropes, blankets, and other belongings into trucks. Each elephant also received a final royal bath and loving pats from their caretakers.

Locals gathered in large numbers to witness the farewell. Many captured photos and videos, while others simply stood in silence, moved by the bond between the elephants and the city. For many, this was more than just the end of a festival—it was a goodbye to dear friends.

The Forest Department arranged 16 large trucks to transport the elephants back to forest camps like Dubare, Mathigodu, Balle, Rampura, and Sakrebailu.

Before leaving, the elephants raised their trunks in what seemed like a final salute to Mysuru. The crowd clapped and cheered, many with tears in their eyes, as the convoy slowly rolled away—marking the end of another unforgettable Dasara.