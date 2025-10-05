Karnataka BJP chief predicts political shake-up

Mysuru

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Sunday predicted major political changes in the state after the Bihar Assembly elections, hinting at a possible leadership change within the ruling Congress. Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said internal confusion and power tussles between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar were becoming more visible.

He referred to Congress leaders openly discussing a potential “October or November revolution” and claimed that even the party high command had not ruled out leadership changes. “AICC general secretary K C Venugopal only said that the high command will decide the matter, not that there won’t be any change,” Vijayendra remarked.

The BJP leader added that Siddaramaiah seemed eager to display his political strength, pointing to his large rally in Mysuru two months ago. Congress leaders H D Ranganath and L R Shivarame Gowda recently stated that Shivakumar could become chief minister by November, fueling further speculation.

Siddaramaiah, however, reaffirmed that he would serve a full five-year term, having already completed half of it.

When asked about the BJP’s response to any leadership changes, Vijayendra said the party would continue to function as a “responsible opposition.” He criticized the Congress government for “zero development” and failing to help farmers affected by heavy rain and floods across northern Karnataka.

He urged the state government to focus on addressing farmers’ distress instead of internal political disputes.