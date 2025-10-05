Monday, October 6, 2025
Wangchuk demands probe into civilian deaths in Leh

Leh

Activist and engineer Sonam Wangchuk, currently held in Jodhpur jail, has demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the deaths of four civilians during protests in Leh on September 24. In a letter shared by his lawyer Mustafa Haji, Wangchuk said he would remain in jail unless a proper inquiry is launched.

Wangchuk expressed deep sorrow for the victims and called for justice. He also urged people to maintain peace and continue their movement in a non-violent, Gandhian manner. His letter supported the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in their demand for Statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The lawyer met Wangchuk in jail on October 4 and confirmed that the activist is doing well physically and mentally. Wangchuk started a hunger strike on September 10 for Ladakh’s rights and was detained on September 26, following clashes during protests that killed four and injured around 90 people.

Wangchuk’s wife has moved the Supreme Court, which will hear the case on October 6. The call for justice and peaceful struggle has sparked wider support in Ladakh, as locals continue their demand for constitutional protections.

