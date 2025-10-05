Monday, October 6, 2025
HomeWorldRussia’s air attack kills five, damages energy facilities
World

Russia’s air attack kills five, damages energy facilities

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
121

Lviv

Russia launched a large air attack on Ukraine overnight, killing at least five people and damaging key energy facilities in several regions. Officials said missiles and nearly 500 drones targeted Ukraine’s infrastructure, including gas and power networks.

Four victims were family members whose home was destroyed in Lviv, a region near the Polish border. Rescue teams worked amid the rubble while local officials reported ten more homes damaged beyond repair. Lviv’s mayor urged residents to stay indoors as fires burned following the strike.

This attack was the largest on Lviv so far in the war. The governor said 140 drones and 23 missiles were used.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia, one person died and ten were injured, with over 73,000 people losing power. Some power was restored by early afternoon. Other areas including Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Odesa also faced damage.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister condemned the attacks as terror against civilians. Meanwhile, Poland scrambled jets to secure its airspace, with NATO on high alert due to recent drone incursions. The conflict shows no signs of easing as winter approaches.

Previous article
Support Price Set at Rs 7,263 per Quintal for Groundnut
Next article
Wangchuk demands probe into civilian deaths in Leh
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.