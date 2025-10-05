Russia’s air attack kills five, damages energy facilities

Lviv

Russia launched a large air attack on Ukraine overnight, killing at least five people and damaging key energy facilities in several regions. Officials said missiles and nearly 500 drones targeted Ukraine’s infrastructure, including gas and power networks.

Four victims were family members whose home was destroyed in Lviv, a region near the Polish border. Rescue teams worked amid the rubble while local officials reported ten more homes damaged beyond repair. Lviv’s mayor urged residents to stay indoors as fires burned following the strike.

This attack was the largest on Lviv so far in the war. The governor said 140 drones and 23 missiles were used.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia, one person died and ten were injured, with over 73,000 people losing power. Some power was restored by early afternoon. Other areas including Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Odesa also faced damage.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister condemned the attacks as terror against civilians. Meanwhile, Poland scrambled jets to secure its airspace, with NATO on high alert due to recent drone incursions. The conflict shows no signs of easing as winter approaches.