Monday, October 6, 2025
Support Price Set at Rs 7,263 per Quintal for Groundnut

Haveri

Soybean and groundnut cultivation has been carried out extensively across the district during the current monsoon season, and harvesting is underway in most areas. The district administration has made arrangements to purchase these crops under the government’s support price scheme.

Soybean purchase centers are being set up at the Taluk Okkalutana Production Sales Cooperative Societies in Haveri, Bankapura, Hanagal, Ranebennur, Savanur, and Rattihalli, as well as at Mahanandi Green Farmers’ Producer Company in Shiggavi. Similarly, groundnut purchase centers will operate at the Okkalutana Production Sales Cooperative Societies in Ranebennur and Savanur Taluks, Mahanandi Green Farmers’ Producer Company in Shiggavi, and the Hulagur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society.

During a District Task Force Committee meeting at the Collector’s Office auditorium, the establishment of these centers was reviewed. Deputy Commissioner Vijay Mahantesh Danamma directed officials to ensure groundnut and soybean are procured as per government guidelines.

Under the scheme, FAQ quality soybean will be purchased at Rs 5,328 per quintal, and groundnut at Rs 7,263 per quintal. Purchases can continue for up to 80 days from the government order, or up to 90 days with registration. The procurement will be facilitated through the State Cooperative Marketing Federation and Karnataka Cooperative Oilseed Growers’ Federation.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for increased publicity about the purchase centers through pamphlets and banners and advised reserving warehouses to stock products procured from farmers.

