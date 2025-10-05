Always Ready to Serve People: Ramesh Katti

Belagavi

“The people of the taluk, both religious and secular, have raised our family with love and trust. Our family is indebted to their love. We are always ready to serve the people,” said former MP and BDCC Bank Director Ramesh Katti.

He spoke at the Vishwaraja Sugar Factory premises in Bagevadi, after receiving hospitality from the journalists of Hukkeri town. “With the support of the people of the taluk, our father D Vishwanath Katti, brother D Umesh Katti, MLA Nikhil Katti and our children have a high status in society. After the death of our father, I started social service through the cooperative sector at a young age, and I was the President of BDCC Bank for 28 years and served as the MP from Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency, an example of this,” he said.

“In the recent electricity cooperative society elections, our opponents tried to defeat us by misusing money, muscle power and power. But the people of the taluk did not let go of us. This victory has given us a hundred times more strength. In the coming days, my goal is to travel across the state with the district and increase the self-esteem of the people,” he said.

The new Director, Businessman Prithvi Katti, was felicitated by a group of journalists. Hundreds of people and public representatives from the taluk arrived on the occasion and congratulated Ramesh Katti.

Director Prithvi Katthi, Ajitha Munnoli, MD Ravindra Patil, Resident Engineer Neminath Khemlapure, Manager Duradundi Naika, Basavaraja Vajantri, Section Officer Udaya Magadumma Leaders Rayappa Dooga, Ravindra Kallatti, Basavaraja Nagannavara, Journalists PG Konnoor, Babu Sunkada, Sanjiva Muthalika, Basavaraja Kondi, Dr Sohan Wagoji were present.