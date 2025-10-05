Channamma’s Legacy Inspires Girls, Says MLA Siddu Savadi

Bagalkot

MLA Siddu Savadi emphasized that the courageous life of Kittur Rani Channamma should serve as a guiding light for girls, inspiring them to embrace her principles and realize that they can achieve anything. He spoke at the 247th Jayanthyutsava and 201st Vijayotsava of Kittur Channamma, during the unveiling of her bronze statue at Channamma Circle and the taluk convention organized by the Rani Channamma Committee and Taluk Panchamasali Samaj on Saturday at the government primary school in Mahalingapura village.

MLA Savadi highlighted that Queen Channamma, despite being a daughter, fought valiantly against the British to protect her kingdom, leaving a legacy that inspires everyone. He also praised Sangolli Rayanna’s son as a model of devotion and lauded the Panchamasali Samaj’s efforts in the small town of Madabhamvi.

District society president Dhareppa Sangalikar, Legislative Council member Hanamantha Nirani, Pawana Katti, Siddu Konnur, and Srishaila Otti addressed the gathering. Spiritual leaders including Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji of Kudalasangama, Purushottamananda Puri Swamiji of Hosadurga, Siddhayogi Amareshwar Swamiji of Hanamapur, and priest Nagayya Mathapati were present.

The taluk unit’s members, including Srishaila Dalal, Siddu Konnur, Mahantesh Hittamath, Arjuna Halagigowda, and others attended the event. Prior to the programme, a procession featuring a Swamiji chariot and a portrait of Channamma moved from Seemilakkamma temple to Channamma Circle, accompanied by Poorna Kumbha, Rotti Butti, bullock carts, and various musical instruments. Yathnal was welcomed with a bike rally from Rannabelagali to Madabhamvi.