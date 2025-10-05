Villages Boycott Caste Census Over Network Issues

Shivamogga

Four villages in Sagar Taluk have decided to abstain from participating in the state government’s social and educational survey due to long-standing mobile network issues, highlighting the challenges of conducting such initiatives in remote areas. The villages—Barur, Kallukoppa, Theppagodu, and Mulukeri of Barur Gram Panchayat—have collectively opposed the survey, staging a protest outside the Panchayat office. Villagers displayed banners stating, “First give us the network, then conduct the census. We are not against the census, but provide the network and we will participate ourselves,” signaling their firm stance.

Resident Naveen explained that they have lived without mobile network connectivity for many years. He said that during previous election boycotts, the taluk administration had promised to provide network coverage, but no action has been taken recently. Now, with the state government directing them to conduct the census by visiting every household, the villagers have demanded that officials themselves come to their homes to carry out the survey. Naveen warned that if their concerns are not addressed, protests could escalate.

This region, part of the Sharavati backwater area, has remained without network infrastructure since India’s independence, leaving residents disconnected and creating logistical challenges for government programs. Despite the district administration asking the villagers to come to the Barur Gram Panchayat office to complete census work, the community has opposed this directive, emphasizing that effective network access is essential for proper participation. The protest underscores the difficulties of implementing technological initiatives in remote areas and the urgent need for infrastructure improvements before expecting community cooperation in state-led surveys and development programs.