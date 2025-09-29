Traffic officials review flow improvement measures

In a proactive move to improve road safety and traffic management, senior traffic officials conducted an inspection of key junctions in the city on Monday.

The Lalbagh West Gate and Banashankari Bus Stand areas, falling under the jurisdiction of Basvangudi and BSK Traffic Police Stations, were visited to assess vehicle movement and congestion challenges.

The inspection was led by the Joint Commissioner of Traffic, who met with officers from both traffic police stations to discuss measures to facilitate smoother traffic flow. Officials evaluated peak-hour congestion patterns, identified bottleneck points, and considered modifications to traffic signaling, lane management, and vehicle movement to enhance commuter convenience.

During the visit, officers emphasized the importance of coordinating with local authorities, ensuring timely deployment of traffic personnel, and implementing temporary measures were required to reduce delays. They also reviewed pedestrian safety and parking management around the bus stand and the Lalbagh West Gate, two areas prone to heavy traffic during peak hours.

The Joint Commissioner highlighted that improving traffic flow not only reduces travel time but also minimizes the risk of accidents and ensures a safer environment for commuters. Discussions included innovative solutions, such as better signage, dedicated lanes for buses, and stricter monitoring of traffic violations. The traffic department urged citizens to cooperate with authorities and adhere to road rules while ongoing measures are implemented. Officials assured that continuous monitoring and follow-up inspections will be conducted to ensure sustained improvement in traffic conditions at these critical locations across the city.