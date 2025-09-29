Garbage contractors warn Bengaluru authorities

The Bangalore Mahanagara Swachahte Matthu Lorry Malikara Hagoo Guthigedarara Sangha, representing garbage contractors and lorry owners, has raised serious concerns against senior officials of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd. (BSWML), accusing them of harassment, arbitrary deductions, and delayed payments.

In a strongly worded letter to BSWML, the association warned that continued non-payment of dues and unresolved grievances could force contractors to halt operations, potentially triggering a major garbage crisis in the city.

The contractors alleged that the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) have bypassed regular channels, issuing instructions directly to Assistant and Deputy General Managers, prioritizing personal motives over public interest.

The union highlighted that monthly bills have remained unpaid since April, with arrears from January still unsettled. Partial payments have included unexplained deductions, and contractors have had to bear penalties and interest charges from the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) departments. This has severely impacted vehicle maintenance, fuel costs, and timely payment of drivers and pourakarmikas. Many contractors are reportedly operating under debt to maintain services.

Further compounding the issue, a recent circular from Bengaluru City Traffic Police mandates that garbage lorries must be parked only at BBMP depots or designated areas, adding additional financial and logistical challenges for contractors.

SN Balasubramanian, president of the association, stated that despite repeated appeals for a joint meeting with officials, no action has been taken. The contractors have urged immediate intervention by BSWML, warning that failure to resolve these issues will disrupt garbage collection services, affecting Bengaluru residents across the city.