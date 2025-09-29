Scooter accident claims college student life

Poor road conditions raise urgent concerns for commuter safety in Bengaluru.

In a tragic incident on Monday, a college student lost her life after being run over by a tipper truck near Boodigere Cross in Bengaluru.

The student, identified as Dhanushri, was commuting to her college on a scooter when the accident occurred. According to police reports, the scooter skidded after hitting a pothole on the road, causing Dhanushri to fall. At that moment, a speeding tipper truck struck her, killing her on the spot. The accident highlights ongoing concerns regarding road conditions and safety for commuters, especially in areas with unmaintained roads and potholes.

Dhanushri, a B.Com student at a private college, was reportedly traveling along her usual route when the mishap occurred. Witnesses said that the accident happened in a matter of seconds, leaving little chance for evasive action. Police promptly arrived at the site and cordon off the area.

Authorities have appealed to civic agencies to address hazardous road conditions that pose serious risks to commuters. The incident has reignited discussions on road safety measures, including timely pothole repairs and stricter traffic monitoring, particularly in high-density traffic zones.

The Bengaluru police have registered a case and further investigation is on.