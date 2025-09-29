Survey Center Review

Bengaluru officials review survey training centre

Dr Rajendra KV, Commissioner of Bengaluru West City Corporation, visited KLE College on Monday to review the Social Educational Survey Training Centre set up for Rajajinagar and Malleshwaram Assembly Constituencies.

The visit aimed to assess the preparedness of enumerators and ensure the smooth implementation of the ongoing survey across these key areas.

During his visit, Dr Rajendra interacted with the survey staff and addressed the enumerators, emphasizing the importance of accuracy, timeliness, and transparency while collecting data. He highlighted that the survey plays a critical role in shaping local educational and social welfare initiatives, making it imperative for every enumerator to maintain high standards of professionalism.

KAS Nodal Officers Srinivasa Gowda and Srinivasa were present during the inspection, providing guidance and support to the enumerators. The officials discussed methods to streamline data collection, tackle challenges in the field, and ensure maximum citizen participation.

The Commissioner also stressed the need for effective communication with citizens, urging enumerators to be courteous and patient while explaining survey procedures. He underlined that well-trained enumerators are crucial for gathering accurate information, which forms the foundation of policy-making and resource allocation for civic and educational projects.

The visit concluded with a briefing session where officials outlined the next steps and deadlines for survey completion. Authorities hope that such hands-on monitoring and guidance will enhance the efficiency of the survey, benefiting both citizens and local governance initiatives.