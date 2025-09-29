Bengaluru authority directs timely completion of survey

The Greater Bengaluru Authority urges officials to ensure transparency and accountability in civic surveys.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has issued a directive to ensure that ongoing survey works are completed within the scheduled time frame.

During a review meeting held on Monday, officials were reminded of the importance of adhering to deadlines as delays in survey activities could impact multiple developmental and infrastructural projects across the city.

The authority emphasized that surveys form the foundation for planning and implementing civic works such as road widening, drainage management, waste collection, and future urban development. By ensuring that surveys are concluded promptly, the GBA aims to maintain efficiency in project execution and minimize public inconvenience caused by delayed works.

Senior officers present at the meeting were tasked with monitoring the progress of survey teams more closely, with strict instructions to report lapses, if any. The GBA also highlighted the need for transparency in survey processes, encouraging officials to keep records accessible for public reference wherever applicable.

According to the authority, timely surveys will enable smoother coordination between departments and contractors, thereby reducing bottlenecks in infrastructure-related activities. In addition, it was noted that the city’s growing population requires faster and more accurate data collection to address civic challenges effectively.

The GBA reaffirmed its commitment to improving Bengaluru’s infrastructure, stating that strict action would be taken against negligence or delay. Officials have been asked to file progress reports at regular intervals to ensure accountability. With this directive, the authority hopes to accelerate urban improvement works, setting a stronger pace for Bengaluru’s development.