CM reviews utilities challenges in Bengaluru

Siddaramaiah urges swift coordination to resolve utility service delays in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday held a high-level meeting with senior officials to address persistent difficulties in providing electricity and water connections to buildings under the jurisdiction of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

The meeting, held at his Home Office, brought together officials from the Urban Development and Municipal Administration Departments, the Karnataka Water Board, KPTCL, and BESCOM.

The discussion focused on identifying the long-standing challenges faced by residents and developers in accessing essential utilities for newly-constructed buildings. The CM emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among departments to resolve delays and streamline service provision efficiently.

The session was attended by Ministers KJ George, Byrathi Suresh, and Rahim Khan, along with the Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Naseer Ahmed. Also present were Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Giri Nath of the Urban Development Department, and Chief Commissioners, including Maheshwar Rao, representing the departments concerned.

Officials reviewed the procedural hurdles that often delay the approval of electricity and water connections, discussed solutions to ensure timely service delivery, and explored ways to improve inter-departmental coordination.

The Chief Minister underlined the importance of simplifying processes, enhancing citizen satisfaction, and ensuring transparency in approvals. The meeting concluded with directives to implement actionable solutions promptly, aiming to reduce inconvenience for building owners and residents. Authorities have been instructed to report progress regularly to ensure that the GBA effectively addresses utility service challenges across the city.