8 arrested for nighttime vehicle vandalism

Eight people were arrested within the jurisdiction of Byadarahalli Police Station for vandalising vehicles parked along the roadside during nighttime.

According to a press release from Bengaluru City Police, the group reportedly used weapons to cause extensive damage to the vehicles, raising serious safety concerns among local residents.

Among those arrested, three are minors who are already in conflict with the law. Police sources stated that the suspects were taken into custody after a prompt investigation and will face legal action under relevant sections of the law for property damage and endangering public safety.

Officials emphasized that such incidents not only cause financial losses to vehicle owners but also create fear and insecurity in the community. The arrests followed several complaints from residents about repeated acts of vandalism in the area, prompting intensified patrolling and surveillance by the Byadarahalli police.

The police have appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to prevent similar incidents in the future. They also highlighted that minors involved in criminal acts would undergo rehabilitation measures alongside legal proceedings to ensure corrective action. This arrest operation reflects the city police’s ongoing commitment to maintaining law and order while protecting citizens’ property. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against anyone found engaging in violent or destructive behavior, reinforcing Bengaluru’s focus on safety and security across its neighborhoods.