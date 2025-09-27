Transport staff dissatisfied over minimal funds for Ayudha Puja

Staff Struggle to Celebrate Ayudha Puja Amid Rising Festival Costs

The Transport Department’s allocation for the Ayudha Puja festival has sparked dissatisfaction among staff, with only Rs. 150 released for the worship of each government bus. Every year, on the eve of Dussehra, buses and departmental vehicles are traditionally decorated and worshipped, but this year, employees feel the funds are insufficient.

Festival costs, including flowers, garlands, and fruits, have risen sharply, with a single flower garland costing over Rs. 100. Staff members have expressed concerns that the allocated Rs. 150 per bus is inadequate to conduct proper worship. Many employees have reportedly spent their own money to arrange decorations and celebrate the festival. For larger units, the department has released Rs. 2,000 for divisional workshops and Rs. 4,000 for regional workshops, but all four city corporations will receive only Rs. 150 per bus. This discrepancy has caused concern among workers, who feel that minimal funds undermine the cultural significance of the festival and put additional financial burden on them.

Transport staff have highlighted that while the festival is an important tradition, rising prices make the current allocation unrealistic. They have requested the department to reconsider the budget and ensure proper arrangements without relying on personal contributions. The situation reflects broader challenges in government departments managing cultural events within limited budgets, particularly during festivals when costs escalate. Staff participation remains enthusiastic despite limited resources, but officials acknowledge the need for a more practical allocation to support the observance of traditional ceremonies for vehicles in public service.