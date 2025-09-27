Reels star Srinivas Raj summoned over viral weapon video

The Crime and Criminals Bureau (CCB) has summoned reels star Srinivas Raj for questioning after he went viral with a video in which he mimicked the style of popular actor Yash from KGF, holding knives, daggers, and guns in a dramatic setup. The video, widely shared on social media, attracted immediate attention from the police social media monitoring cell.

In the video, Srinivas posed like a hero with people in front of him, creating a suspenseful, cinematic atmosphere. While the weapons appeared deadly, Srinivas later informed the police that they were all replicas. Nevertheless, authorities considered the potential public safety risk seriously and called him in for questioning.

During the inquiry, CCB officials instructed Srinivas to produce all items used in the video to verify their nature. Police emphasized that even a single undisclosed weapon could lead to legal trouble under relevant sections of law concerning public safety and possession of weapons.

The incident highlights the growing scrutiny of online content creators by law enforcement, particularly when videos involve imitation of violence or display of dangerous-looking weapons. Authorities continue to remind social media influencers that viral content can have legal consequences, even if intended for entertainment. Srinivas’ case serves as a cautionary example for creators seeking attention through dramatic stunts. Officials warned that similar acts in the future could result in stricter action. The police are currently reviewing the video and associated props to ensure no violations occurred before concluding their investigation.