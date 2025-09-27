Five arrested for vehicle vandalism spree

The Byadarahalli police have arrested five individuals in Sondekoppa for a series of vehicle vandalism and robbery incidents targeting truckers and cars in the area. The accused, identified as Likhith, Jayanth, and three others, were reportedly involved in smashing windscreens and creating disturbances across multiple localities.

According to police reports, local residents had previously warned the accused to maintain good conduct, but they ignored these warnings, escalating their activities into repeated acts of vandalism and theft. The Byadarahalli police took swift action, apprehending the accused and launching a detailed investigation into their criminal network.

Further inquiries revealed that the accused have extensive criminal records, with multiple cases registered against them in different police stations. These include one case in Byadarahalli, six in Annapoorneshwari Nagar, three in Madanayakanahalli, and three in Doddaballapur. In total, the five individuals face 28 cases, ranging from robbery to vandalism, highlighting their pattern of repeated criminal behavior.

Police officials have stated that the arrests are part of a larger effort to curb street crimes in the region and ensure the safety of motorists and truckers. Investigators are now examining whether the accused were involved in similar incidents elsewhere and are gathering evidence to strengthen ongoing cases. Authorities have urged residents and vehicle owners to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities immediately. The arrests serve as a stern warning to other potential offenders that law enforcement is committed to maintaining public safety and cracking down on organized criminal activities.