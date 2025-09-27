Co-optex launches handloom festival sale

CH NEWS

Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society Ltd. (Co-optex), promoting handloom weaving since 1935, has launched its special Dasara and Deepavali 2025 sale at its Vijayanagar showroom in Bengaluru. The sale, running from September 16 to November 30, offers up to 30% rebate on a wide range of products, including silk and cotton sarees, Coimbatore soft silk, Kora cotton, bridal sets, bedsheets, pillow covers, lungis, carpets, towels, kurtis, chudidhar materials, and readymade shirts.

The event was Inaugurated by Poojya Sri Sri Sri Sowmyanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt, in the presence of N. Sundar Rajan, Regional Manager of Co-optex Bengaluru.

Co-optex sources products directly from primary weaver societies and offers Silk Mark and Handloom Mark certification to ensure authenticity. Customers can also avail benefits under the Co-optex Monthly Saving Scheme, starting at Rs. 300, providing up to 58% additional savings. Patronizing Co-optex supports and empowers skilled weavers across India.