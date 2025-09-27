RGUHS tableau promotes drug-free campuses

CH NEWS

For the first time in its history, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will present a tableau themed “Healthy Minds, Drug-Free Campuses” during the iconic Mysuru Dasara Jambu Savaari procession. The tableau, designed by Madhu Mohan R (INCUBE), highlights the journey from addiction to recovery through striking 3D visuals. It features bifacial human sculptures and the central Tree of Stethoscopes, symbolizing medical guidance, healing, and self-realization.

One side of the tableau depicts the darkness of addiction, showing the psychological and physical toll of substance misuse, including risks like cancer. The opposite side represents recovery, wellness, and hope, illustrating rehabilitation through counseling, yoga, and healthy lifestyle choices. The display conveys a clear message: “Don’t give the strings of your life to drugs.”

Dr. Bhagavan B.C., Vice-Chancellor of RGUHS, said the initiative reflects the university’s commitment to creating drug- and tobacco-free campuses and fostering mindful, healthy future healthcare professionals. RGUHS has mandated affiliated colleges to form vigilance committees and promote awareness programs to prevent substance abuse.

Mysuru Dasara, attracting lakhs of spectators, provides a public platform for such social messages. Through this tableau, RGUHS aims to inspire students, parents, and communities to “Report. Support. Recover.”, contributing to the mission of a drug-free Karnataka and raising awareness about the dangers of addiction.