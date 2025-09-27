Minister conducts inspection of social survey

CH NEWS

Minister K.H. Muniyappa, who holds the portfolios for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs as well as District Affairs, personally conducted an on-ground inspection of the social and educational survey in Kundana village, Devanahalli taluk. The survey, organized by the Backward Classes Commission, aims to collect accurate data to improve public services and social welfare programs for marginalized communities.

During his visit, the minister urged residents to provide correct and complete information to census officials and actively cooperate with the survey process. He also emphasized that citizens who have not yet linked their Aadhaar numbers with their mobile phones should do so promptly. Additionally, he instructed officials to ensure that all necessary documents are linked with e-KYC for streamlined verification and public convenience.

The Inspection was attended by a host of officials and local leaders, including District Commissioner A.B. Basavaraju, Devanahalli Town Municipal Council President D.M. Munikrishna, Taluk Guarantee Committee Chairman C. Jagannath, BYAP President Shantakumar, Tahsildar Anil M., former District Panchayat member K.C. Manjunath, and other district- and taluk-level officers. Several local representatives also participated in the review, highlighting the collaborative approach of authorities to ensure survey accuracy and public participation.

Minister Muniyappa’s hands-on approach underscores the government’s commitment to transparency and citizen engagement in social welfare initiatives. His visit reinforces the importance of community support in such surveys, which play a crucial role in planning and implementing programs aimed at uplifting backward and marginalized sections of society.