DCM Urges Panchayats to Promote Awareness on 5 Guarantees

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has called for awareness programs at the Gram Panchayat level to educate the public about the state’s five Panch Guarantee schemes, which aim to provide citizens with a self-reliant and improved quality of life. He addressed the district-level workshop on the schemes held at the District Panchayat auditorium on Saturday.

Shivakumar emphasized that within five months of assuming office, the government has effectively implemented these schemes, fulfilling promises made during elections. He urged Panch Guarantee committee members at the state, district, and taluk levels to organize local workshops, engage with residents, and ensure public feedback, allowing citizens to better understand and benefit from government development initiatives.

Highlighting the social impact of programs like Gruhalakshmi and Shakti, Shivakumar said they have empowered women socially and economically, increasing respect for them within communities. The schemes have also contributed to the state’s rise in revenue, with Karnataka now leading nationally in efficient program implementation.

H.M. Revanth, chairman of the Panch Guarantee Implementation Authority, noted that funds from the schemes are directly credited to beneficiaries’ accounts, marking a historic development in India’s governance. Channapatna MLA C.P. Yogeshwar added that the schemes have been delivered to beneficiaries without any leakage, while Ramanagara MLA H.A. Iqbal Hussain described the Panch Guarantee programs as non-partisan and caste-neutral initiatives, with over 98% implementation in the district.

The workshop was attended by senior officials, local representatives, and scheme beneficiaries, with inauguration of informative stalls on the Panch Guarantee programs by transport and Muzrai department officials.