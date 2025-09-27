Shivalila Kulkarni Meets DCM After Husband’s Appointment

Shivalila Meets Shivakumar

On Saturday, Vinay Kulkarni’s wife, Shrimati Shivalila Kulkarni, visited Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar at his residence in Sadashivanagar to convey her gratitude. Vinay Kulkarni was recently appointed as the head of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, a position that comes with significant responsibility for overseeing water supply and drainage management across urban centers in the state.

During the meeting, Shivalila Kulkarni expressed her appreciation for Shivakumar’s support and guidance in facilitating her husband’s appointment. She highlighted the importance of Kulkarni’s role in ensuring efficient water supply systems and improved urban infrastructure in Karnataka’s growing cities.

In response, D.K. Shivakumar wished Vinay Kulkarni success in his new responsibilities and emphasized the importance of dedication and accountability in his role. He encouraged the appointee to focus on initiatives that would benefit urban residents, particularly in areas of water distribution, drainage management, and infrastructure development.

The meeting was cordial and reflected the ongoing engagement between political leaders and their families, emphasizing collaboration and support during administrative transitions. Observers noted that such interactions reinforce public confidence in governance and highlight the human side of administrative appointments. Shivakumar’s interaction with Shivalila Kulkarni also underlines the prominence of Vinay Kulkarni’s new post, which is critical for managing urban water resources effectively, addressing public grievances, and implementing sustainable infrastructure projects across Karnataka.