38 die in stampede during TVK leader Vijay’s Karur campaign

Karur

A stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday left 31 people dead and 40 injured, Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed. Overcrowding during the event caused several attendees, including six children, to collapse, forcing the actor-turned-politician to pause his speech and appeal for calm.

All available doctors in Karur GH have been asked to report for duty at the accident and emergency care initiative ward of Karur govt hospital.

Speaking to media persons Karur Medical College hospital dean R. Shanthimalar said, “As of now, people are being brought dead or injured and six children have died. More cases are coming in, and ambulances are still arriving. We need more time to compile the complete details.”

Hospital sources said many others were undergoing treatment, some of them were in a critical condition. The authorities are in the process of ascertaining the exact number of those affected, sources added.

A stampede-like situation unfolded during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, forcing the actor-turned-politician to pause his speech as several attendees fainted due to severe overcrowding.

As the crowd swelled, the pressure led to multiple party workers and children reportedly collapsing. Vijay immediately halted his address, appealed for calm, and urged supporters to clear paths so emergency ambulances could reach those in need. Water bottles were distributed to help the unwell, and medical teams were quickly deployed. Several individuals were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Amid the chaos, a nine-year-old girl was reported missing, prompting Vijay to make a public appeal to the police and his party members to assist in locating the child.

The incident occurred as Vijay was delivering a pointed speech against former DMK minister Senthil Balaji, during which he claimed that Tamil Nadu would see a change in power within the next six months.

The rally was part of Vijay’s ongoing statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Authorities and event organizers managed to restore order, allowing the event to proceed and conclude without further disruptions.

PM condoles

PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on his official X account, stating, “The tragic incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is truly heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for their strength during this difficult time and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.”