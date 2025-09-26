Saturday, September 27, 2025
HomeStateState Govt Accused of Neglecting Ediga Community
State

State Govt Accused of Neglecting Ediga Community

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
71

Chitradurga

The state government has reportedly neglected the Ediga community and failed to address its key demands, stated Pranavananda Swamiji of Brahmashri Narayana Guru Shakti Peeth.

He urged that a statue of Narayana Guruji be constructed in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru and that Rs 500 crore be allocated to the Ediga Nigam. Additionally, a 46-day padayatra has been organized from Gurupeeth in Chittapur, Kalaburagi district, to Bengaluru starting January 16, 2026, to press for the fulfillment of these and other demands, he said at a press conference on Thursday.

Swamiji emphasized that during the social and educational survey, community members should write “Idiga” in the caste column and specify sub-castes as Idiga, Namdhari, Billava, or Deevaru, urging everyone to participate without fail.

On the 27th, the 171st Jayanti of Narayana Guruji will be observed, along with a brainstorming meeting of the Ediga community in Pilajanahalli village of Hiriyur taluk. District in-charge Minister D Sudhakar, MLC BK Hariprasad, and other community leaders are expected to participate, he added.

Ediga Mahamandali State Unit President C. Thippeswamy, along with leaders Ramesh, Lokesh, Rohan, and Praveen Kumar, were also present.

Previous article
Minister Priyank Kharge Inspects Flood Situation
Next article
PM Modi Launches ₹10,000 Scheme for Bihar’s 75 Lakh Women
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.