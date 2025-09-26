State Govt Accused of Neglecting Ediga Community

Chitradurga

The state government has reportedly neglected the Ediga community and failed to address its key demands, stated Pranavananda Swamiji of Brahmashri Narayana Guru Shakti Peeth.

He urged that a statue of Narayana Guruji be constructed in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru and that Rs 500 crore be allocated to the Ediga Nigam. Additionally, a 46-day padayatra has been organized from Gurupeeth in Chittapur, Kalaburagi district, to Bengaluru starting January 16, 2026, to press for the fulfillment of these and other demands, he said at a press conference on Thursday.

Swamiji emphasized that during the social and educational survey, community members should write “Idiga” in the caste column and specify sub-castes as Idiga, Namdhari, Billava, or Deevaru, urging everyone to participate without fail.

On the 27th, the 171st Jayanti of Narayana Guruji will be observed, along with a brainstorming meeting of the Ediga community in Pilajanahalli village of Hiriyur taluk. District in-charge Minister D Sudhakar, MLC BK Hariprasad, and other community leaders are expected to participate, he added.

Ediga Mahamandali State Unit President C. Thippeswamy, along with leaders Ramesh, Lokesh, Rohan, and Praveen Kumar, were also present.