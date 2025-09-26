Minister Priyank Kharge Inspects Flood Situation

Kalaburagi

The district is witnessing flooding in multiple areas due to heavy rains and a massive inflow of water into the Bhima River from Maharashtra.

The Bhima River, overflowing from the Ujni, Sina, and Veer reservoirs in Maharashtra, has caused flooding in several villages of Afzalpur and Jewargi taluks.

District in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge visited Deval Gangapur in Afzalpur taluk, situated on the banks of the Bhima River, and observed that the bridge connecting Gangapur and Itaga in Jewargi taluk was submerged.

The Minister also visited the temporary care center set up near Deval Gangapur village, interacted with the residents, and gathered information about the facilities being provided.

He inspected crops damaged by the rains in the taluk and spoke directly to farmers about their losses. Minister Kharge further examined damage to other crops, including togari, on the outskirts of the village.

He instructed officials from the agriculture and other relevant departments present at the site to prepare and submit a detailed and comprehensive report on the crop damage.