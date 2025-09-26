Saturday, September 27, 2025
Crop Loss: Farmers Protest by Blocking State Highway

Farmers in Kalagi taluk are facing severe distress due to crop damage caused by heavy rains. To demand immediate relief, including compensation, the Karnataka State Farmers’ Association organized a protest on Friday at Ratkal village, located between Mahagaon Cross and Kodli, blocking State Highway 32 with bullock carts and tractors while holding umbrellas in the rain.

Sharanabasappa Mamashetty, district President of the Karnataka State Farmers’ Association, urged the government to promptly release crop insurance dues. He also demanded the declaration of Hasibargal, repair of unscientific drainage in Ratkal village, and fixing of potholes on the state highway.

Kalagi Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Basalingappa Diggi and Kodli Sub-Tahsildar Ravindra visited the protest site and received the petition from the farmers.

