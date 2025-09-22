KPTCL Announces Power Supply Disruption in Parts of B’luru Today

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has announced a planned power outage in several areas of the city today, September 23, due to urgent maintenance work aimed at strengthening the electricity network. The disruption is scheduled to occur between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in the ELIT Promenade substation area and surrounding localities.

Residents and businesses in affected areas, including ELIT Promenade Apartments, K.R. Layout, Sharadanagar, Chunchaghatta, and nearby neighborhoods, will experience temporary electricity suspension. Other areas affected include A.K. Ashram Road, Devegowda Road, R.T. Nagar 1st Block, Timmayya Garden, Modi Garden, Military Area, Veerannapalya, Lumbini Garden, BWSSB Sewage Plant, Mariyannapalya, Coffee Board Layout, Kempapura, Dasarahalli, Maruti Layout, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, BEL Corporation Office, Chanakya Layout, Nagawara, M.S. Ramayya North City, Thanisandra Main Road, Arshiwad Nagar, Amarjyoti Layout, Rachenahalli Main Road, Mestripalya, Royal Enclave, Srirampur Village, VHBCS Layout, Veerannapalya, Jojappa Layout, and Govindapura 17th Cross, among other nearby areas.

KPTCL officials emphasized that the maintenance is crucial to prevent unexpected power outages and ensure a reliable and safe electricity supply for all residents. Authorities have advised citizens and businesses to plan their activities accordingly during the outage and to exercise caution while using electrical appliances once power is restored.

Repair teams will work to complete the maintenance on schedule and restore normal power supply immediately after the work is concluded. KPTCL requested public cooperation and understanding, noting that such preventive maintenance is essential for sustaining Bengaluru’s growing electricity demand and ensuring uninterrupted service to both residential and commercial areas.