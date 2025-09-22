GBA Undertakes Pothole Filling Drive in West Bengaluru

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has initiated pothole filling work in Ward No. 27 – Lingadeeranahalli, Doddabidrukallu Sub-division, under the West zone of the city corporation. The civic body has taken up the task as part of its ongoing efforts to improve road safety and provide smoother commuting experiences for residents.

Officials said the drive is crucial to addressing public complaints about uneven roads, particularly during the monsoon season when potholes pose major risks to both motorists and pedestrians. The work includes filling potholes with high-quality material and ensuring that the repairs are durable to withstand heavy traffic.

Residents of Lingadeeranahalli and surrounding areas have been requested to extend their cooperation during the repair period. GBA emphasized that temporary inconveniences such as traffic diversions and restricted movement in certain stretches are necessary to complete the work efficiently and on schedule.

Authority representatives also stressed that citizen involvement is vital in maintaining Bengaluru’s infrastructure. Your cooperation is the key to a clean, beautiful, and safe Bengaluru, the GBA noted in its appeal to the public. Officials encouraged residents to report potholes and other road damages promptly through the authority’s helpline and mobile app so that timely action can be taken.

The pothole filling initiative in Ward 27 is part of a broader citywide program being rolled out in multiple phases. By prioritizing road repairs in accident-prone stretches and residential neighborhoods, the GBA aims to reduce road mishaps, improve mobility, and ensure greater safety for all road users.