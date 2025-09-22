State government aims to generate five lakh jobs through startup ecosystems

Karnataka Launches ₹1,000 Crore LEAP to Boost Innovation Beyond Bengaluru

The Karnataka Government on Monday announced the launch of the Local Economy Accelerator Program (LEAP), a landmark ₹1,000 crore initiative aimed at reshaping the state’s innovation landscape beyond its capital city. The programme, set to run over the next five years, is expected to create nearly five lakh jobs while building strong and sustainable startup ecosystems in tier-2 and tier-3 cities across Karnataka.

Highlighting the initiative at a press conference, Minister for Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge said that while Bengaluru had firmly established itself as a global technology hub, LEAP’s primary goal was to extend this success story to other emerging clusters. These include Mysuru-Chamarajanagar, Mangaluru-Udupi, Hubbali-Belagavi-Dharwad, Tumkur, Kalaburagi, and Shivamogga, all of which are being positioned as new growth centers for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The programme will feature 16 strategic sub-programmes spanning the entire startup lifecycle. Key initiatives include the Karnataka Startup Foundry to nurture entrepreneurial skills at the school level, ELEVATE NXT grants to support deep-tech ventures, and Centres of Excellence to promote industry-academia collaboration. In addition, incubators, accelerators, prototype labs, growth labs, hackathons, bootcamps, and digital clinics will be established to provide end-to-end support for startups.

A unified digital portal will act as the central hub for applications, resources, and stakeholder engagement, ensuring smooth coordination and accessibility. Kharge stressed that LEAP reflects the government’s long-term vision to decentralize opportunities, reduce dependence on Bengaluru, and ensure inclusive growth across Karnataka’s innovation-driven economy.