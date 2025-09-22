Governor meets

Monday, September 22, 2025
PresidentKarnataka Governor calls on President Droupadi Murmu

Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot, paid a courtesy visit to the President of India Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The meeting was marked by a warm exchange of greetings and discussions on matters of mutual interest concerning the state and the nation.

During the interaction, Governor Gehlot briefed the President on Karnataka’s recent developmental initiatives and ongoing welfare programs. The conversation also touched upon the state’s contributions to national growth, with an emphasis on education, health, and rural development. Both leaders highlighted the importance of inclusive governance and the need to strengthen initiatives aimed at empowering marginalized communities.

Officials noted that the meeting reaffirmed the cordial relationship between the state and the Centre. The Governor expressed gratitude to the President for her continued guidance and encouragement, while the President appreciated Karnataka’s progressive efforts across multiple sectors.

The courtesy call underscored the significance of cooperative federalism and the shared responsibility of state and national leadership in addressing challenges and driving development. The exchange concluded on a positive note, reflecting a mutual commitment to work for the welfare of the people and the advancement of the country.

