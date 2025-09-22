Monday, September 22, 2025
Centre’s decision to cut GST rates welcomed as festive gift

GST 2.0 hailed as a bold step toward building an Atmanirbhar Bharat, with reduced tax slabs, growing collections, and promises of wider economic benefits for citizens

Former KSIC chairman Gautam Gowda on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating that the recent decision on GST 2.0 marks a significant step in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP office in Ramanagara, he said the reduction in GST slabs has come as a festive gift to the people of the country.

He noted that lowering GST rates will bring substantial relief to citizens, particularly benefiting millions of middle-class and poor families by increasing their purchasing power. The move, he added, will not only ease the financial burden on households but also strengthen overall demand in the economy.

Highlighting the achievements since GST was first introduced in 2017, Gowda pointed out that the number of taxpayers has increased from 60 lakh to 1.37 crore. Similarly, GST collections have seen remarkable growth, rising from ₹7.16 lakh crore to ₹19 lakh crore. Such progress, he said, underlines the effectiveness of the government’s economic reforms.

Gowda argued that while opposition parties had initially criticized the GST rollout, the results now speak for themselves. Along with landmark reforms like demonetisation, he said GST has helped lift 25 crore people above the poverty line, a group that Prime Minister Modi describes as the neo-middle class.

According to Gowda, the GST rate cuts will accelerate economic activity by boosting trade, increasing production, and generating more employment. As a result, the cycle of the economy will gain momentum, benefiting citizens across all sections of society.

The press meet was attended by BJP district president M.N. Anandaswamy, MLC Suresh, leaders Pushpalata, Jagadish Padmanabha, Jayakumar, Kemparaju, and Kalayya, among others.

