Monday, September 22, 2025
Bengaluru to host 2nd National Cultural Pythian Games 2025

Koramangala Indoor Stadium to witness a grand celebration of arts, culture, and traditional games from 7–9 November

CH News
Bengaluru is gearing up to host the 2nd National Cultural Pythian Games 2025 from November 7 to 9 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, bringing together arts, culture, traditional games, martial arts, and cricket in a unique festival. The Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka has agreed in principle to inaugurate the Games, underscoring the city’s role as a cultural hub.

Rooted in ancient Greece, the Pythian Games were historically celebrated alongside the Olympics, focusing on music, poetry, theatre, and performances dedicated to Apollo. The modern revival, pioneered by cultural entrepreneur Bijender Goel, has transformed them into a global platform blending traditional and contemporary cultural expressions. The Pythian Games create a bridge between ancient traditions and modern aspirations. Through our exclusive OTT platform and upcoming Pythian TV Channel, artists and players will gain international recognition, contributing to the global creative economy, Goel said at a press conference.

Organising Chairman B. H. Anil Kumar, IAS, highlighted the event’s potential to strengthen Karnataka’s tourism, economy, and international profile. Bharatanatyam Guru and Organising Secretary Sneha Venkatramani added that the Games would provide unparalleled opportunities for artists and traditional game players to gain both national and global recognition.

The three-day festival will feature over 30 competitions, including dance, music, drama, martial arts, yoga, tug-of-war, lagori, and cricket formats such as soft ball and 50-ball matches. Trustees of the Delphic India Trust, Lalita Goel and Siva Kumar, reiterated their commitment to expanding the Modern Pythian Movement across India. With its fusion of heritage, sports, and creative platforms, the Pythian Games 2025 promise to be a landmark celebration of India’s cultural richness.

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

