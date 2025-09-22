Bengaluru Traffic Police Wins Prestigious SKOCH Award

In a remarkable achievement, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has been awarded the SKOCH Award for Police & Safety, one of India’s most respected recognitions for excellence in governance and public service. The award acknowledges the traffic police department’s innovative initiatives in leveraging actionable intelligence for sustainable traffic management across the city.

Officials said that the recognition comes as a result of several smart traffic management measures implemented by the Bengaluru Traffic Police. These initiatives include real-time monitoring of traffic flow, use of data analytics to predict congestion points, and deployment of resources for optimal enforcement and accident prevention. By integrating technology with traditional policing methods, the department has significantly improved road safety and commuter experience across the city.

The SKOCH Award, renowned for honoring excellence in public governance, recognizes projects that demonstrate measurable impact and innovative approaches. Bengaluru Traffic Police’s work stood out for its comprehensive approach to sustainable traffic solutions, including better incident response, improved commuter safety, and reduced congestion in high-traffic zones.

Department officials expressed their gratitude to citizens for their cooperation, which has been instrumental in implementing these measures effectively. This award is a recognition of our collective efforts to make Bengaluru’s roads safer and more efficient, said a senior officer from the department.

The accolade reinforces the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s commitment to smart, data-driven traffic management and serves as a model for other cities seeking to combine technology, intelligence, and citizen engagement for safer urban mobility.