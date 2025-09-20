BJP leader blames Punjab CM for migrant safety

BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that the state government has failed to protect migrants and allowed law and order to deteriorate. Chugh cited recent incidents in Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur districts as evidence of growing insecurity among residents and workers from other states.

Chugh said attempts to divide people based on region or community are dangerous and must be rejected. He stressed that the government should uphold the principles of equal rights, security, and dignity for all citizens, reflecting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Highlighting Punjab’s cultural and national heritage, Chugh recalled the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, including “Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako, Naam Japo,” which promote hard work, sharing, and spiritual remembrance. He praised Punjabis for earning respect across India and the world through their industrious and inclusive values.

“It is shameful that the Mann government is allowing an atmosphere where people from other states feel unsafe,” Chugh said, adding that such divisions can harm Punjab’s economy, agriculture, and industries. He accused the AAP government of indulging in blame games instead of taking strict action against criminals and strengthening law enforcement. Chugh called for security, stability, and growth in Punjab, emphasizing that the state should not lag behind in the nation’s progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. He warned that divisive tendencies threaten the unity, peace, and prosperity of Punjab, urging the government to restore confidence among migrant workers and residents.