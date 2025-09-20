Indian Army holds major ‘Amogh Fury’ exercise

Desert Battle Drill

New Delhi

The Indian Army’s Sapta Shakti Command conducted a large-scale Integrated Fire Power Exercise, codenamed ‘Amogh Fury’, at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan’s Thar Desert, officials said on Saturday. The exercise aimed to test combat power, coordination, and operational readiness in realistic battle scenarios.

The drill showcased seamless integration of multiple combat platforms, including battle tanks, infantry combat vehicles, attack helicopters, long-range artillery, and drones. Troop insertions and offensive ground actions highlighted the coordination between combat arms, support units, and services. Modern technologies such as network-centric communication, command and control systems, and real-time surveillance and targeting tools were used to enhance efficiency and operational precision.

An army official said, “The integrated firing exercise tested our readiness and synergy among different arms in a multi-domain operational environment. Real-time communication and shared situational awareness helped refine our strategies to counter emerging threats effectively.”

The exercise placed special emphasis on joint operations, technological integration, and creating a common operating picture shared across units. All platforms and personnel were trained to respond in coordinated fashion under dynamic scenarios, reinforcing the Indian Army’s commitment to modern warfare capabilities.

‘Amogh Fury’ comes in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, where Pakistan attempted attacks on defence infrastructure and civilian areas along Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab borders. Security forces intercepted and neutralised shelling and drone strikes during that operation. The exercise underlines India’s focus on multi-domain warfare preparedness, jointmanship, and the use of contemporary technologies to strengthen the armed forces’ operational readiness in real-time combat situations.